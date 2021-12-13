Watch video: PM Modi offers prayers, takes holy dip in Ganga river in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers and took a holy dip in Ganga river in Varanasi.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. Adorning a saffron-coloured attire, PM Modi offered flowers to the holy river and chanted mantras on a rosary. He also took water from the Ganga for the 'jalaabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
He will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm after offering prayers at the iconic temple situated at the Lalita Ghat where he arrived on Alaknanda cruise, a double-decker boat.
The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga Aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.
On his arrival in the city earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome as soon as he reached Varanasi as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)