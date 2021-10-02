Watch Video: PM Modi launches Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh and Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh and Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application, highlighting various programs that been initiated over the last few years.

The newly launched application aims to improve awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the initiative. Via the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, any individual or group across the world can contribute to help provide tap water connections in rural areas.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Modi said, has been empowering women of the country by saving their time and efforts which was earlier consumed in covering long distances to fetch drinking water.

As per a statement by the Prime Minister' Office, nationwide Gram Sabhas on Jal Jeevan Mission will also take place during the day today. The Gram Sabhas will discuss planning and management of village water supply systems and also work towards long-term water security.

On Saturday, various Gram Panchayat heads and Pani Samitis/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) representatives told PM Modi that through the Jal Jeevan Mission every household in their villages has now a tap connection that provides them with clean drinking water.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister was informed that women in villages now invest their time in educating their children and participating in other activities which generate income.

"Almost 2 lakh villages have started waste management system & 40,000 gram panchayats decided to ban single-use plastic. The sale of Khadi and handicrafts have increased manifold. Today, the country is moving forward under Aatmanirbhar program," Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)

