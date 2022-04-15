Watch video: PM Modi lauds Himachal Pradesh's progress, says state has everything needed for rapid development

Complimenting the people of the state for converting the challenges into opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Himachal Pradesh has everything needed for rapid development.

PM Modi emphasised on the need for Himachal Pradesh to realise its full potential, and said the state has to be developed with a quick pace in the next 25 years to take it further ahead in fields like tourism, higher education, research, information technology, bio technology, food processing and natural farming.

In an address on the state's 75th foundation day, he lauded its progress, noting that doubts persisted about its future when it was formed due to geographical challenges.

However, people converted challenges into opportunities, and the state now ranks high on various development indices with its progress in the fields of horticulture, literacy, electrification and water supply.

The central government in the last eight years has worked to further boost its capabilities and facilities available there.

"Under the young leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the 'double engine government' has expanded rural roads and railway network, and widened highways. Its results are now visible. As connectivity is getting better, tourism is entering new areas, new regions," PM Modi said.

The state government has further expanded the Centre's welfare measures, especially those related to social security, the prime minister added.

He noted that the state's 75th foundation day comes in the 75th year of Independence. He reiterated his government's commitment to take development to every inhabitant of the state during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister quoted a poem by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and remembered his own long association with the beautiful state with diligent and determined people.

The Prime Minister highlighted the new strides in tourism and new avenues of opportunities and employment for the local people. He talked about the progress in the health sector by talking about the efficient and fast vaccination during the pandemic.

He emphasised the need to work hard for unlocking the full potential of Himachal Pradesh. "During the Amrit Kaal, there is a need to take forward the work in the fields of tourism, higher education, research, IT, biotechnology, food processing and natural farming. Vibrant Village scheme, announced in this year's budget will give immense benefit to Himachal Pradesh," PM Modi said.

Commenting on the expansion of central welfare schemes by the Chief Minister and his team, especially in the field of social security, he said: "Honest leadership, peace loving environment, blessings of gods and goddesses and people of Himachal who work hard, all these are incomparable. Himachal has everything needed for rapid development," PM Modi added.

The hilly state, where the BJP is in power, is going to assembly polls later this year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

