Watch Video: PM Modi inaugurates Statue of Equality; here’s all you need to know about 'fitting tribute' to Sri Ramanujacharya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Statue Of Equality in Hyderabad to honour the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

Hours ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi said that the 216-foot tall statue is a “fitting tribute” to Sri Ramanujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us.

Here's everything you need to know about the Statue Of Equality:

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

It is located in a 45-acre complex on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The foundation stone was laid in 2014. Besides, the Rs 1,000-crore project was funded entirely by donations from devotees globally.

The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:41 PM IST