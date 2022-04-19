Watch video: PM Modi inaugurates development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat, says development initiatives will boost rural economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for multiple projects, PM Modi said that the development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers and boost the rural economy.

"We can experience here how cooperative movement can give strength to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he said.

"The level of development in Gujarat makes every Gujarati proud. I visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra yesterday; the use of technology there is impressive. I urge education depts from other states to visit this centre," he added.

He also said that the Vidya Samiksha Kendra is becoming a force for shaping the future of the children of Gujarat, our future generations.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister earlier today said that Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women.

"In the last several years, the @banasdairy1969 has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. I am particularly proud of the Dairy's innovative zeal which is seen in their various products. Their continued focus on honey is also laudatory," PM Modi tweeted.

"I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hardwork and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see," he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled his previous visits to Banas Dairy.

"I am delighted to be visiting @banasdairy1969 yet again. I had last visited the Dairy in 2016. That time a series of products of the Dairy were launched. I had also visited the Dairy in 2013. Here are glimpses from both programmes," PM Modi tweeted.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:21 PM IST