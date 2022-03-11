Watch video: PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat after BJP's wins in Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday, a day after the BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Riding in an open jeep decorated with floral garlands, PM Modi waved to the hundreds of supporters and admirers who gathered by the roadside as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi's visit to his home state comes a day after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections in five states. Gujarat will go to polls at the end of this year.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address various programmes and dedicate projects in Gujarat during his two-day visit from March 11 in the state.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office had informed that PM Modi will visit Gujarat on March 11-12, 2022. At around 4 PM on 11th March, Prime Minister will participate in Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11 AM. He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest. At around 6:30 PM on March 12, Prime Minister will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion.

Gujarat has a three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats. 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' will witness participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the State.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:31 AM IST