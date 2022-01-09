Watch Video: PM Modi chairs important COVID-19 review meeting amid surge in cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country amid a recent surge in the number of cases. The meeting was held virtually.

Watch Video:

The meeting comes as India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 cases followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.

A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities,the data stated.

A total of 1,65,553 infections were reported on May 29 last year.

The active cases comprise 1.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

In the last review meeting on December 24, PM Modi had urged officials to stay 'satark' (alert) and 'saavdhaan' (vigilant'). "In view of the new variant, we should be 'satark' and 'saavdhan'. The fight against the pandemic is not over and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today," the PM had said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:35 PM IST