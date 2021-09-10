Watch Video: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country.

The high-level meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the country is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and the surge is not over yet.

He had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to 10 per cent in 30 districts.

Providing data about the number of COVID-19 cases reported from different parts of the country, the Union health ministry officials said 68.59 per cent of the total infection reported in the country last week was from Kerala.

About the vaccination drive, the ministry said in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh all people above 18 years got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Eighteen per cent of India's adult population received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 58 per cent were administered at least one dose," an official said.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crossed 72 crore on Thursday, he said.

Meanwhile, India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

As many as 17,87,611 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,86,04,854.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:51 PM IST