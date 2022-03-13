Watch video: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review security preparedness amid Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reported news agency ANI.

The meeting was attended by a number of Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Srhingla also attended the meeting.

Earlier, PM Modi had chaired several high-level meetings to review 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine.

India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

Through 'Operations Ganga', India has also been able to rescue several citizens of the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

