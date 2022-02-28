Watch video: PM Gati Shakti will lead to infrastructure development, employment generation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the PM Gati Shakti initiative will help in further developing modern infrastructure in the country through a better coordination and monitoring.

PM Modi said that PM Gati Shakti initiative will lead to rapid infrastructure development and also generate employment.

Addressing a webinar on Monday, PM Modi said, "PM Gati Shakti will not only lead to rapid infrastructure development but also generate employment. With PM GatiShakti, we will be able to optimally utilise our resources."

PM Modi highlighted that PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India.

"To fulfil the dreams of 21st century India, PM Gati Shakti will enhance the infrastructural fervour of New India," he said.

"Usually, we develop infrastructure according to our requirements. Whether it is a work of rail or road, there are conflicts between the two. This is because different departments don't have details of all development projects," he said.

He also asked the private sector to partner with the government and increase investments.

The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

This will help in bringing down the logistics cost, PM Modi said while addressing the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stakeholders' meet on PM Gati Shakti.

He added that the government has increased investments in several sectors, including highways, optical fibre connectivity and renewable energy, and it is also committed to a balanced development of the north-eastern region.

PM Gati Shakti, he said, will also help boost exports and make MSMEs globally competitive.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:08 AM IST