Watch video: People of Punjab to decide the CM, not Congress high command, says Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of assembly polls

With each passing day, the politics in Punjab is getting intensified as the state is all set for Assembly Elections in March. After a bitter war between with Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh had to step down as the Chief Minister following which the latter also took an exit from Congress and went on to announce his own new party Punjab Lok Congress.

The ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal have geared up to clinch victory in the assembly polls to form their respective government in Punjab.

Currently, Punjab is under Congress and its chief on Tuesday said that the Congress high command will not decide the next chief minister but the people will pf Punjab will.

At a press conference, the PCC chief was quoted as saying, "People of Punjab will decide who will be the CM. Who told you that the (Congress) high command will make the CM?"

Notably, yesterday, Malvika Sood, sister of actor Sonu Sood, joined Congress in Punjab's Moga.

Malvika Sood joined the party in the presence of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

#WATCH | People of Punjab will decide who will be the CM. Who told you that the (Congress) high command will make the CM?: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/AXC0yFWARj — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Addressing a press conference after Malvika Sood joined the party, Chief Minister Channi said, "It's a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party." "Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness and today a member from that family is joining us. She is an educated woman," Sidhu said.

Sidhu described her joining the party as a "game-changer" ahead of state assembly polls which have been scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 14.

"It is called a game-changer in cricketer's world. It is very rare that the party chief and Chief Minister both have gone to someone's home to grant this honour," Sidhu added.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "There is no permanent name and fame than the endeavour to give happiness to mankind !! Chairs don't grace people but people grace those chairs ... Proud to be associated with one of the greatest philanthropists of our times. The party feels proud to have them onboard @SonuSood." Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said that she has taken the political move to dedicate herself to serving the people.

Earlier today, Sidhu and CM Channi also met actor Sonu Sood and his sister at his residence in Punjab's Moga district.

Actor Sonu Sood announced in November 2021 that his sister will enter politics and contest the upcoming Punjab polls.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:36 PM IST