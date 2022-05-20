Watch video: Parts of Delhi receive light rain, bringing some respite from scorching heat

Parts of Delhi received light rain, bringing some respite from the scorching heat over the past few days.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rain, bringing some respite from the scorching heat over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/k7TBYby7pZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Delhiites on Friday woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, the weather office said.

The city air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 206 at 9:03 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 05:35 PM IST