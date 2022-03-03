Watch video: Parents thank External Affairs Min Dr S Jaishankar for safe evacuation of their daughter from Ukraine

With tremendous efforts, the Government of India is continously working on bringimg back the stranded Indian nationals from war torn Ukraine amid Russian invasion. The parents of the evacuated students have been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for bringing back their children from Ukraine.

One of the parents from Rajasthan's Kota thanked External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for the safe evacuation of their daughter from Ukraine.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arranged a call for the parents of a student, who thanked External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for the safe evacuation of their daughter from Ukraine.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the father and mother thanked Dr S Jaishankar for safely evacuating their daughter among other students from the war torn European nation. The parents said that they are very happy thah their daughter has returned safely and thanked the External Affairs minister for government's constant efforts.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arranged a call for the parents of a student, who thanked External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for the safe evacuation of their daughter from Ukraine#OperationGanga #UkraineRussiaConflict pic.twitter.com/p6MrM5MsFx — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian students who returned here from Ukraine said the situation at the war-hit country's border with Romania was horrific, with Ukranian soldiers thrashing Indians and firing tear gas shells.

The eight students who arrived here after fleeing the war-torn nation amid the intense Russian military offensive also accused the Indian embassy officials in Ukraine of not extending any support. Tina Kumari, a first year student in a medical university in Ukraine, said, "Ukrainian soldiers were treating us very badly at the border. They were beating boys, firing tear gas shells and also bullets in the air.

"The gate was being opened for 10 minutes and just a couple of students could enter. There was no support from the Indian embassy in Ukraine or at the border." The situation at the Ukraine border was very bad with thousands of students jostling and trying to enter Romania amid the torturous treatment of Ukrainian soldiers, she told reporters at the Jaipur airport.

On the other hand, the Central government today rejected claims by both Russia and Ukraine that Indian students are being held hostage in the besieged city of Kharkiv, and said it has requested the support of Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking them out from the city and neighbouring areas.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:09 PM IST