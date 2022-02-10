Watch Video: Overall COVID-19 pandemic scenario is optimistic but we cannot lower our guard, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday in a press briefing said the overall COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the country is optimistic, however, there are some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh that are still reporting a large number of cases. Hence, we cannot lower our guard, the Ministry added.

"Overall #COVID19 situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard," said Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog. "The world doesn't know everything about this virus. Vigilance must go on," he added.

Four states--Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka--have more than 50,000 active cases of COVID-19. 11 states have active cases between 10,000 and 50,000, said Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry. He added that rate of infection spread has come down significantly.

On Jan 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75%, which has now decreased to 4.44%, he said. "In India, overall active cases are around 7.9 lakh. In the last week, average number of daily cases has reduced to 96,000. India reported a peak of 3,47,254 cases on 21st Jan, which is less than the previous peak of 4,14,188 on 7th May 2021," he added.

Aggarwal furher said a consistent decrease in daily average cases is being noted across the world. "There are more than 7.44 crore active cases in the world; 26.49 lakh average daily cases are recorded globally since last one week," he added.

Meanwhile, India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,11,80,751, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 04:47 PM IST