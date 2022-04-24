Watch video: Online payments are helping to build digital economy, transactions worth Rs 20,000 cr seen daily, says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 88th episode of his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said that online payments are helping to build a big digital economy in India.

He encouraged citizens of India to undertake a 'Cashless Day Out' experiment to see how digital payments are being adopted across the nation.

"People should go for 'Cashless Dayout', now even in small villages & town people are using UPI. It's benefitting both shopkeepers & customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs 20,000 crore online transactions are taking place" he said.

This is not only increasing facilities in the country but also encouraging an environment of honesty, PM Modi added.

PM Modi also spoke about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Ministers Museum), which was recently inaugurated in New Delhi.

He said people from across the country have written letters and messages to him about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"The country has got a 'Pradhan Mantri Sanghralay', it has been opened for the people of the country. It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it's connecting the youth of the country with them," he said.

"People are donating many items to museums, and are adding to the cultural heritage of India. Amid the Covid pandemic, the focus on the digitisation of museums has increased. Young people must visit museums with their friends in upcoming vacations," he added.

In his remarks, PM Modi noted that just like in sports, 'divyangjan' are doing wonders in arts, academics and many other fields.

With the power of technology, they are achieving greater heights, he said.

He also urged people to take all COVID-19 related precautions in view of upcoming festivals in May.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:49 AM IST