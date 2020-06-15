Watch: Video of Sushant Singh Rajput with woman selling balloons goes viral

They say that your legacy is defined by the work you do as much as it is the way you treat those less-fortunate than you.
Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of suicide on Sunday, will leave behind a legacy, despite dying so young.
Following reports of his death, his fans began sharing videos of his kind-natured personality. One video of him with a balloon seller has won hearts.
The video of Sushant Singh Rajput is reportedly after a song launch event. In this video, as the actor gets out of the car, a woman selling balloons approaches him for a photograph. Sushant clicks a photo not only with the women but also with few others who join them later. Later in the video, he can be seen shaking hands with a few of his fans also.
The video went viral on Twitter today winning many hearts, and now people are applauding the actor for his heartwarming gesture.
Sushant allegedly hanged himself at his Bandra residence on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police.
The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.
(With inputs from agencies.)