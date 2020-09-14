Watch: Video of COVID-19 recovered journalist slamming Biplab Deb which got him thrashed by goons

Even as the nation outrages about a Navy veteran being beaten up by Sena goons, a Tripura journalist was brutally thrashed by goons for criticising Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

It came after Deb had asked state media not to publish stories critical of the state government. Parashar Biswas, who works with a Bengali Daily was thrashed in his home.

He had recently recovered from COVID-19 and made the video while admitted in a centre.

He was critically injured and taken to state hospital. Subal Dey told NDTV: "He was attacked within a day after the Chief Minister issued a threat against the media and within 12 hours of his Facebook post. We suspect this attack to have been carried out by BJP members."

The BJP has denied the allegation. Biswas had warned Deb on Facebook, urging him not to threaten the media.

Check out his video here: