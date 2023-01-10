WATCH: Video of a man delivering milk on Harley Davidson worth ₹ 4.69 lakh goes viral, netizens react

Screengrabs from the viral video of a man delivering milk on Harley Davidson. |

In India, it's not uncommon to see milkmen delivering milk while carrying many cans on the side of their bike or bicycle. Typically, the men who deliver milk do so on a "not so expensive" two-wheeler. A milkman, however, has gained internet fame for altering this pattern. In a social media video, a milkman is seen riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to deliver milk.

Harley Davidson Street 750 worth ₹ 4.69 lakh used for milk delivery

The bike in the video appears to be a Harley Davidson Street 750, with a last reported ex-showroom price in India of ₹ 4.69 lakh. It should be mentioned that after shuttering its operations, the company stopped selling motorcycles in the nation.

An Instagram user going by the name of Amit Bhadana posted the video there. The man riding the Harley Davidson motorcycle can be seen departing a house in the footage with two milk jugs hanging from the sides of the motorcycle. Later, he is spotted carrying the cans while riding the bike on roadways. Additionally, the registration number was replaced with the word "Gujjar" on the bike's number plate in the video.

A video of this was published online on December 18. Since then, it has gotten a lot of likes and comments, and 3 million people have seen it.

Netizens share mixed reactions on video

Some online users complimented the milkman for riding a motorcycle and being a down-to-earth person, while some criticised the man for not wearing a helmet and questioned how he was permitted to ride a bike on the road without a suitable number plate with a registration number.

This is not the first time a milkman's distinctive delivery vehicle has gone viral. Earlier, a video of a man delivering milk while riding a three-wheeled vehicle went viral on social media. Additionally, business billionaire Anand Mahindra tweeted the video on his own Twitter account. Additionally, he complimented the man on his vehicle, calling it "the coolest thing" he had seen in a long.