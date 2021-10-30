Watch video: Now you can watch movies from houseboats in Jammu and Kashmir as UT gets first open-air floating theatre

As a part of the ongoing Iconic Week celebrations, first of its kind open-air theatre and laser show was inaugurated in the middle of the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday.

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez and Director Tourism, G N Itoo among other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The dignitaries along with other guests watched 'Kashmir ki Kali' movie telecast on open-air theatre.

The show was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Chief Secretary inaugurated a laser show at Ghat Number- 7, where a short film on history of houseboats in Kashmir was also telecasted on an open houseboat.

The dignitaries also inspected the gallery displaying old testimonials, periodicals and photographs depicting old pictures houseboats in river Jhelum and Dal Lake, Kashmiri Culture and traditional cuisine.

On the occasion, a shikara rally adorned and shining with lights passed through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana with local artists singing and dancing Kashmiri songs which enthralled guests and all passersby through the Boulevard road.

A fleet of shikaras and houseboats were kept available for tourists to join the celebrations and witness laser show and film. The tourists were upbeat who appreciated the tourism department for organizing such programmes and facilitating them to witness it.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:58 PM IST