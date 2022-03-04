Watch Video: 'No support from Indian embassy yet,' says student who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv

An Indian student Harjot Singh, who was hospitalised after he was shot with a bullet in the capital city of Ukraine, on Friday said he did not get any support from the Indian Embassy. '"I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," Singh added.

Taking about the incident, Singh said the incident took place on February 27. "We were 3 people in a cab on our way to the 3rd checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," he added.

"It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death...God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation," he further said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh, who is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine, also confirmed the same.

"Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot at. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in fighting," news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Recently on March 1, a young Indian medical student, Naveen SG of Karnataka, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and fellow students.

Meanwhile, Singh said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as little loss as possible.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

