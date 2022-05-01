Watch video: No need for uniform civil code in India, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM (All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that there was "no need" for a uniform civil code in India.

Asaduddin Owaisi made the statement in response to queries from journalists who pointed out that many of the BJP-ruled states were coming out with their own versions of the civil code.

Owaisi has voiced his strong objection to the idea of one law for all communities. "It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country. As per Goa civil code, Hindu men have the right of second marriage if the couple don't have a male child by the age of 30. Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required," he said.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:09 AM IST