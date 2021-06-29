Watch Video: NHRC team attacked by 'TMC goons' in Jadavpur during visit to probe post-poll violence

Kolkata: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) team was attacked in Kolkata while it was investigating the alleged post-poll violence in the state.
According to an NHRC official, they were attacked by alleged TMC goons at Jadavpur area in South Kolkata while they were reviewing the post-poll violence situation.
“We have learnt that over 40 houses have been damaged here for which we came to review the area. While we were reviewing some goons came and attacked us,” stated NHRC official Atif Rasheed.
Notably, slamming the Trinamool Congress government for failing to curb the post-poll violence situation in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the NHRC along with state Human Rights Commission to visit all the violence prone area and to submit the review report before the court by June 30.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had submitted the post-poll violence report to the NHRC.
Reacting to the development, TMC MLA Madan Mitra said that nobody had done anything to the NHRC team and also that the common people of West Bengal had already ‘hit’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by giving the landslide mandate to the Trinamool Congress.
No sooner did the incident came to light, several netizens took to Twitter and wrote that this is ‘real fascism’.
