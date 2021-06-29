Watch Video: NHRC team attacked by 'TMC goons' in Jadavpur during visit to probe post-poll violence

Kolkata: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) team was attacked in Kolkata while it was investigating the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

According to an NHRC official, they were attacked by alleged TMC goons at Jadavpur area in South Kolkata while they were reviewing the post-poll violence situation.

“We have learnt that over 40 houses have been damaged here for which we came to review the area. While we were reviewing some goons came and attacked us,” stated NHRC official Atif Rasheed.

