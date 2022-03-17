Watch video: Never lose sight of the 21st-century goal of building modern, self-reliant India, PM tells IAS trainees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee officers at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to never lose sight of the biggest goal of evolving India into a modern and self-reliant country.

Besides developing itself, India has to play a bigger role in the new world order emerging post-Covid pandemic, he said at the valedictory session of the 96th Common Foundation Course of the institute.

"I have interacted with several batches of civil services trainees but your batch is special because you have done it in the year when India completes 75 years of Independence. When the country completes 100 years of its Independence you will be in service," he said.

Asking trainee officers to never let go of their sense of service and duty, Modi said they should keep asking themselves throughout their careers whether they are losing these two qualities.

"The sense of authority and power harms both individuals and institutions." The prime minister also asked the trainee officers to always bear in mind that the country has to take the motto of reform, perform and transform to the next level.

"When you go in the field you should not hesitate in taking a decision that you think might make a difference in the life of the man on the lowermost rung of the social ladder," the prime minister said.

He also advised them not to treat the data in files brought to them when they go out in the field as just figures, saying they are related to individuals and their dreams.

"Try to understand the rationale behind a system in relation to the time in which it was established. When you understand the logic behind a system you can come up with permanent solutions," Modi said.

The prime minister advised the trainee officers to pick five to seven challenges faced by people in their areas when they go out in the field and try to find a solution to those so that they are remembered long after they leave the place.

He also asked them to write an article before they leave the academy summing up what they want to do as officers and administrators.

"When you complete 25 years of service you can revisit your article and find out whether or not you succeeded in achieving what you had set out to achieve," Modi said.

Sometimes, doing too many things cannot give one the satisfaction of doing just a couple of things one had targeted to achieve, he said.

"You are going to be part of a positive social change. So try to develop leadership quality and a team spirit. It is mandatory for bringing about any major change," Modi added.

Before his address, Modi inaugurated a new sports complex at the Academy besides dedicating to the nation a revamped Happy Valley Outdoor Complex.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:33 PM IST