Watch video: Necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects to meet net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects. He also said that India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070.

PM Modi asked financial institutions to come out with innovative and futuristic financing as well as risk management ideas to fund the emerging needs of the economy.

Stating that implementation of green financing is the 'need of the hour' to meet net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070, PM Modi said financial help should be extended to environment-friendly projects.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on ‘Financing for growth and aspirational economy’, PM Modi said "India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. To speed up work on this, it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects."

"Our financing sector will have to look into new futuristic ideas, initiatives and think of innovative financing and sustainable risk management ideas," Modi said in a post-Budget webinar on 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy'.

He also stressed on the need to identify 8-10 sectors in which India can be among the top-3 globally and asked the financial institutions to extend credit support.

PM Modi also nudged the bureaucrats to come out with 'actionable solutions' to implement the 2022-23 Union Budget proposals.

He said the country is investing heavily in health infrastructure and asked banks to look into the possibility of prioritising credit to this sector.

PM Modi also said that if banks extend funding on a priority basis to exporters, it will make them strong and help in the Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:26 PM IST