Watch Video: Nayanpur SP assaults driver over dirty car; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel orders to sack him

Within few minutes of issuing instructions of IG level probe against the SP Narayanpur in driver abuse case, the SP Narayanpur was removed.

After the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that he ordered for the removal of SP from his position, the SP Narayanpur Uday Kiran was removed from his position with lightening speed.

In his tweet CM Baghel mentioned that "it was expected from the police officials that they dealt strictly with criminals meanwhile not to go out of control breaching the limit and start misbehaving and assaulting their subordinate workers". "The act was unpardonable. I ordered for his removal", CM Baghel tweeted.

After the news related to the alleged assault of the government driver became viral, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was on a special visit to Bastar, instructed for the IG level investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, the IG Bastar Sundarraj while speaking to the media said, he is yet to receive formal order which he might get soon. However, he has already taken cognizance on the matter, the IG mentioned.

Moreover, IPS officer Uday Kiran, who was recently posted in the highly Maoist affected district Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh as a Superintendent of Police (SP) landed into controversy, when his official driver accused the SP of physical assault on Monday.

The constable Jayalal Netam, who is also driver of the SP Uday Kiran has alleged in the presence of media on Monday that the SP has beaten him badly for not cleaning the car and he is unable to walk.

Regarding the physical assault, a clip was also circulated on social media in which the driver has been spotted approaching the hospital and getting treatment.

Some representatives of Chhattisgarh Sarva Adiwasi Samaj (CSAS) and local tribal community members also met the victim driver and expressed their anguish and displeasure over the incident.

CSAS representative, former MP Sohan Potai has demanded immediate removal of SP and lodging of FIR against him.

Meanwhile, tribal leader BS Rawate said, we will meet the governor in the case and demand strict action against the SP. In Raigarh, Mahasamund and Korba, we have heard similar incidents occurred. The Apex Court of India was instructed to lodge an FIR against Uday Kiran and other police officials for physically assaulting MLA Vimal Chopra and still nothing happened against him, Rawate alleged.

Coincidently, the unfortunate incident was reported when Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was on a visit to Bastar to cement his relationship with tribal and tribal leaders.

However, on the whole issue, the SP spoke with FPJ and refuted the allegations of any physical assault.

"In spite of already instructing him a day ago, he brought the dirty car and when quizzed, he failed to provide a satisfactory answer", SP Uday Kiran said.

"Then I said told him if you are unable to do work then it is better I will transfer you to Kohkameta. As a result, under panic he might have levelled such allegations, but he was not physically assaulted", the SP said.

The matter will be resolved soon, he is my jawan, Kiran added.

