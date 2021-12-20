Watch video: Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Captain Amarinder Singh, says now he is sitting at home

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took a swipe at former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and said the ex-CM is now sitting at home, reported news agency ANI.

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) said that doors have been closed for Sidhu, but see today...he is sitting at home and is licking the feet of Modi," Navjot Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh slammed incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu after a Pakistani drone was spotted near the international border and shot down by the BSF.

He asked Chief Minister Channi to tell his Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to "get active".

"Instead of doing Bhangra all day CM Punjab should advice his home minister to get active and come out of denial mode," Singh said in tweet, also tagging a media report on the drone being shot down.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the state’s top post in September after a year-long feud with Sidhu and announced his political party in October. He officially quit the Congress in November and launched his own political outfit.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:11 PM IST