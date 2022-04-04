Watch Video: Naseeruddin Shah comes out in support of neice Saira Shah Halim, who is CPI(M) candidate for Ballygunge bypoll

Kolkata: After BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah on Monday released a video seeking votes for her niece Saira Shah Halim contesting for CPI (M) in Ballygunge bypoll.

“People of Ballygunge are sensible and know who will and can work for them for which they should vote for the CPI (M) candidate in order to uplift the status of the place,” Shah was heard appealing in the video.

Shah also claimed that Saira had always helped the destitute.

“I am not associated with any political party. I am completely personally supporting Saira Shah Haleem for the proposed Ballygunge assembly by-election. Ever since she was born, she always was courageous, committed and helping the destitute,” further mentioned the Bollywood actor.

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty had appealed to the people to vote for BJP’s Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Agnimitra Paul.

In a video released by Chakraborty, he claimed that Agnimitra is ‘daughter’ of Asansol and also that she will help to uplift the status of the people of Asansol.

Without naming actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha, Chakraborty tried to say that Sinha is an ‘outsider’.

“Agnimitra always keeps the promises and maintains relationships. She is the daughter of Asansol and if she is voted to power she will definitely take care of the people,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to campaign for their Ballygunge candidate Babul Supriyo on April 7 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will campaign for Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha in the ongoing week.

