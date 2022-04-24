Watch video: My resignation permanently with Sonia Gandhi, says Ashok Gehlot on leadership change in Rajasthan

Amid speculations of a leadership change in Rajasthan Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that his resignation is 'permanently present' with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

"My resignation is permanently present with Sonia Gandhi, so there is no point in repeatedly asking if the Chief Minister is going to change. The Chief Minister will change when it has to be changed and no one will get to know anything about it," said Gehlot.

He further added that there have been talks of changing the Chief Minister of Rajasthan for the last two and three days.

Speculations around changes in the state government have been doing the rounds following a recent meeting between Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Sachin Pilot in New Delhi, a day after Gandhi held talks with Gehlot.

Earlier on Friday, Gehlot's remarks came after Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. The pilot's meeting with the Congress' High Command sparked speculation about a change of guard in Rajasthan Congress leadership.

Earlier this month, Sachin Pilot had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi. As per the reports, he is continuously in touch with the party high commands.

Meanwhile, after facing a major debacle in the five states, the Congress working committee (CWC) had decided to make changes in organisation for at least one year ahead of the upcoming elections in various states.

Congress convened a three-day key meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, 10 Janpath to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including organizational reforms in the party.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:13 AM IST