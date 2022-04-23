Watch Video: 'My resignation is permanent with Sonia Gandhi', says Gehlot amid rumours over change of leadership in Rajasthan

The meeting of former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and Congress president Sonia Gandhi has once again sparked the speculation of face change in the state. Although Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has told people not to pay attention to the buzz terming them as rumours.

At a conference of the Revenue Service Council in Jaipur on Saturday, Gehlot said, "Rumors keep going on, you don't have to pay attention to them. Rumour goes that the government is changing, the chief minister will change but rest assured, don't fall for it."

He added that his resignation letter is permanent with interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi gave me the chance to become the chief minister three times since 1998, and my resignation is permanent with her," Gehlot said amid speculation that there could be a possible rejig in Rajasthan Congress.

Gehlot further said that it should not come again that the CM is changing. The Chief Minister will change when it has to be changed and no one will get to know anything about it, he said, adding, "I have been hearing rumours for two-three days. People get confused by rumours. I would appeal to everyone to not pay heed to rumours as it affects governance."

It is to mention here that Sachin Pilot had met with Sonia Gandhi two days ago and when asked by the media about the change in strategy or face in Rajasthan, he said that this is being discussed. He had also said that he discussed the political situation of the state with the Congress president.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:22 PM IST