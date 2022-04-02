Watch Video: Muslims in Lucknow offer evening prayers waiting to see crescent moon as Ramadan begins

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, was sighted in Saudi Arabia yesterday. In India, the moon was sighted today and the fasting will begin tomorrow.

Reports of Ramadan moon sightings were received from different parts of India today including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, including other cities.

A video posted on Twitter shows Muslims offering prayer as they wait to see a glimpse of the crescent moon in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow as the Ramadan month begins.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In India, the Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Markazi Rooyat e Hilal Committee), and religious authorities have made special arrangements in New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Ramadan 2022.

According to the Islamic calendar, the month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim lunar calendar. Each year, Muslims around the world wait to raise their spiritual level in this holy month where they praise and surrender to Allah during Ramadan.

During this sacred month, the people follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad including 29-30 days of fasting known as Roza for cleansing of soul and body. The month-long festival ends with grand celebrations and a feast referred to as Eid-ul-Fitr.

The last fast of the Ramadan month is expected to be observed on May 1 as it lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:39 PM IST