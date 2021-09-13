Watch video: Mortal remains of J&K cop killed in terrorist attack reach Kupwara, thousands attend funeral

The mortal remains of the newly recruited sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir, who lost his life in the terror attack in Srinagar, arrived at his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district for his last rites on Sunday evening.

According to a report by NDTV, as the mortal remains reached Kalmuna village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of mourners thronged the street to pay last respects to the Sub-Inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir.

On Sunday afternoon, terrorists attacked a police party at Khanyar in Old Srinagar City, where Mir was shot by terrorists in Khanyar and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Shri Arshid Ahmad Mir, Probation Sub- Inspector was critically injured in a cowardly attack of terrorists at Khanyar in Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he left for heavenly abode," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Reacting to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh said that "We have lost a brave young officer. He was learning the nuances of policing. It's a very tragic loss for us and his family. We express our deepest condolences. Perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and they will be brought to justice."

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also condemned the act. "I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity and peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family," tweeted Sinha.

Later in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony for the police personnel was held at District Police Lines Srinagar. DGP Dilbag Singh led senior officers of police, paramilitary forces, Civil, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers and relatives paid floral tributes to SI Arshid Ahmad Mir.

Probationary sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad was shot dead by a militant from point-blank range in the afternoon at a marketplace in the Khanyar area. The CCTV footage of the incident shows a militant shooting the officer at least twice from behind from point-blank range at a marketplace in Khanyar, officials told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:09 AM IST