Watch Video: 'Mentally unfit' Mukul Roy makes faux pas, says BJP will win in upcoming West Bengal civic polls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy on Saturday made a faux pas and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the upcoming civic body elections in West Bengal with a huge majority.

Amidst controversy over disqualification of the PAC chairman post of Mukul Roy as he had defected back to Trinamool Congress in June, Roy while speaking to the media once again claimed that in all the upcoming civic polls, BJP will win. While TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal, who was standing next to him, tried to correct him even then he said that ‘BJP and TMC are the same thing’.

“Bharatiya Janata Party will win all the civic polls in the state. BJP and the TMC are the same party. The TMC is BJP and vice versa,” claimed Roy.

According to Roy’s son Subrangshu, Roy is not ‘mentally fit’.

“Both my parents had suffered from Covid and after my mother’s demise my father is not mentally fit,” said Roy’s son.

Left red-faced after Roy’s faux pas, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Monday, Wednesday and Friday Mukul Roy is with BJP and on rest of the days he is with TMC and on Sunday he treats his mental problem."

It can be recalled that on August 6 at Krishnanagar from where he is the BJP MLA and in a major ‘slip of tongue’ claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress will lose in both bypoll election and Tripura Assembly election in 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that after Roy rejoining the TMC, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adikari had moved the Calcutta High Court over disqualification of MLA post of Roy and other defected MLAs.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh also claimed that Roy is ‘not mentally fit’.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:15 PM IST