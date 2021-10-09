Watch video: Mehbooba Mufti's house gate locked to prevent visit to Anantnag; PDP march over Kashmir killings stopped by cops

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police locked up the main entrance of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's residence to prevent her from visiting Anantnag district authorities on Saturday. Police also cross parked a mobile bunker vehicle at the gate of Mufti's high security Gupkar Road residence in order to prevent her from undertaking her scheduled visit.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mufti on Friday demanded the resignation of Lt governor, Manoj Sinha due to deteriorating security situation in Kashmir. After selective targeting of a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacy owner, a non-local street vendor, a Sikh school principal and a scheduled caste teacher belonging to Jammu division, there has been fear and consternation in the minds of both Muslims and non-Muslims in the Valley.

Earlier on Saturday PDP workers attempted to take out a unity march in view of recent targeted killings was stopped by police. "Ironically GOI spreads canards that Kashmiri muslims don’t stand up for minorities here. Truth is that this vicious hateful propaganda suits BJPs electoral narrative & prospects," tweeted the PDP chief after the rally was stopped.

She also made claims that security agencies had prior information about such attacks. "Yet they failed to protect these innocent lives. Is it because they are too busy devoting all their energies to firing government employees & impounding passports of common Kashmiris," she asked in a tweet.

She claimed in a tweet that the security forces were busy in organising normalcy picnic tours & horseback riding for visiting ministers. Perhaps these attacks could have been averted if their sole focus wasn’t these ministerial visits & normalcy acrobatics.

The comments were tweeted after three persons were shot dead in strikes on Tuesday and seven people have been killed in terror attacks in Kashmir in the last five days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to discuss the issue on Saturday, government sources said.

This is not the first time Mufti has been detained after she was released. In just two months after she released from preventive detention, she alleged that she and her daughter were facing 'house arrest' yet again.

With IANS inputs

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:41 AM IST