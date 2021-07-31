Watch Video: Meghalaya BJP minister Sanbor Shullai asks people to consume more beef than chicken, mutton and fish

BJP leader and Meghalaya cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai on Friday said that there is a need to encourage people to “eat more beef than any other meat”.

On being asked about the reason behind this, the three-time legislator of South Shillong said that by encouraging people to eat more beef “it will subside the wrong information in their mind that the BJP will impose cow slaughter law.”

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the senior BJP leader who was sworn in as a cabinet minister last week said, "I encourage the people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled".

Watch Video: