Watch Video: Mayawati did not contest UP elections due to fear of CBI, ED, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his tirade against the BJP and the RSS as he also referred to Mayawati; the 51-year-old leader shared his account of the Congress offering an alliance invite to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, which, according to him, she did not accept.

Taking a further dig at the Centre and suggeting a misuse of Central probe agencies, Gandhi said Mayawati did not fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED and Pegasus.

"Mayawatiji didn't fight elections, we sent her the message to form an alliance but she didn't respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP, though it affected Congress. This time she didn't fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED & Pegasus", the Congress leader said while speaking at a book launch.

Attacking the RSS,"We have to protect the Constitution. To save the Constitution, we have to protect our institutions. But all the institutions are in the hands of RSS."

"There're politicians who're in pursuit of power. They wake up in the morning and think how will we attain power and do this the whole day... and then sleep. The cycle repeats the next day. I was born at a power centre but I am not interested in it," he is heard saying in a video clip.



Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:50 PM IST