Watch: Twister-type tornado from Pakistan damages over 50 houses, injures 10 in Punjab

Watch video: Massive tornado damages over 50 houses, injures 10 in Punjab's Fazilka

On Friday, a massive tornado struck the Bukainwala village in Punjab's Fazilka district, damaging nearly 50 homes. In addition, 10 persons were injured in a 3-square-kilometre region.

Two injured people were sent to the Faridkot Medical College, while the others were taken to the Abohar Civil Hospital.

According to the Indian Express, the tornado crossed into Pakistan and could be seen from multiple areas.

The tornado appeared suddenly in the sky around 4 pm and caused extensive damage to the area, one of the residents, Pardeep Singh told IE.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal told IE that the damage is extensive in the village and around 10 people were injured.

The exact loss assessment and damage to the houses will be done on Saturday, he added.

A video of the occurrence was extensively circulated on social media, showing severe gusts as a result of the tornado passing through several towns.