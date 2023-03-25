 Watch: Twister-type tornado from Pakistan damages over 50 houses, injures 10 in Punjab
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Twister-type tornado from Pakistan damages over 50 houses, injures 10 in Punjab

Watch: Twister-type tornado from Pakistan damages over 50 houses, injures 10 in Punjab

Two injured people were sent to the Faridkot Medical College, while the others were taken to the Abohar Civil Hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Watch video: Massive tornado damages over 50 houses, injures 10 in Punjab's Fazilka | Screengrab

On Friday, a massive tornado struck the Bukainwala village in Punjab's Fazilka district, damaging nearly 50 homes. In addition, 10 persons were injured in a 3-square-kilometre region.

Two injured people were sent to the Faridkot Medical College, while the others were taken to the Abohar Civil Hospital.

According to the Indian Express, the tornado crossed into Pakistan and could be seen from multiple areas.

The tornado appeared suddenly in the sky around 4 pm and caused extensive damage to the area, one of the residents, Pardeep Singh told IE.

10 people were injured

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal told IE that the damage is extensive in the village and around 10 people were injured.

The exact loss assessment and damage to the houses will be done on Saturday, he added.

A video of the occurrence was extensively circulated on social media, showing severe gusts as a result of the tornado passing through several towns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification 'condemnable,' goes against basic tenets of Constitution

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification 'condemnable,' goes against basic tenets of Constitution

Watch: PM Modi inaugurates free-of-cost medical college & hospital in Karnataka, pays tributes to...

Watch: PM Modi inaugurates free-of-cost medical college & hospital in Karnataka, pays tributes to...

Senior Gujarat govt official resigns over son's involvement in fake 'official' PMO team controversy

Senior Gujarat govt official resigns over son's involvement in fake 'official' PMO team controversy

Land-for-job-scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning

Land-for-job-scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning

WATCH: Amritpal Singh makes a mockery of Punjab Police, new visuals from Patiala emerge

WATCH: Amritpal Singh makes a mockery of Punjab Police, new visuals from Patiala emerge