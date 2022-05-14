Watch Video: Massive fire breaks out at Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, no casualty

A massive fire broke out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday afternoon. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The patients were evacuated from the hospital after the fire broke out. No casualties have been reported.

Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached the spot. The fire is under control. No injuries have been reported."

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed anguish and said that he was monitoring the relief work.

"The unfortunate incident of fire at Guru Nanak Hospital in Amritsar was reported. Firefighters are on high alert. No casualties were reported due to God's grace. Minister Harbhajan Singh has reached the spot. I am constantly monitoring the relief work (sic)," his tweet in Punjabi read.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 05:03 PM IST