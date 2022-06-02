Watch Video: Massive explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Gujarat's Vadodara

A huge explosion was heard at at a chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, news agency ANI reported.
The explosion and fire occurred at a Deepak Nitire factore in Gujarat's Vadodara.
According to reports, ten people were injured and many were feared trapped.
Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, reports said.
The cause of the explosion is not known yet.
Watch Video:
This is a breaking copy
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)