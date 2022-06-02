 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Massive explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Gujarat's Vadodara

According to reports, ten people were injured and many were feared trapped

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Watch Video: Massive explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Gujarat's Vadodara | Video Screengrab

A huge explosion was heard at at a chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, news agency ANI reported.

The explosion and fire occurred at a Deepak Nitire factore in Gujarat's Vadodara.

According to reports, ten people were injured and many were feared trapped.

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, reports said.

The cause of the explosion is not known yet.

Watch Video:

This is a breaking copy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWatch Video: Massive explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Gujarat's Vadodara

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra active cases jump to 4,559

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra active cases jump to 4,559

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Follow self-discipline or be ready for fresh curbs, warns CM Uddhav...

Surge in COVID-19 cases: Follow self-discipline or be ready for fresh curbs, warns CM Uddhav...

Sri Lanka appoint Lasith Malinga as Bowling Strategy coach for white-ball games against Australia

Sri Lanka appoint Lasith Malinga as Bowling Strategy coach for white-ball games against Australia

Watch Video: Massive explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Gujarat's...

Watch Video: Massive explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Gujarat's...

Konkan Railway gears up for monsoon-2022

Konkan Railway gears up for monsoon-2022