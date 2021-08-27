Watch video: Many crucial roads in Uttarakhand blocked due to landslides caused by heavy rains

The Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri, and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads have been closed due to landslides at many places due to heavy rains for the last three to four days, Uttarakhand Police officials told news agency ANI on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Uttarakhand Police has advised travellers to avoid these areas area. "Avoid travel to the area till weather becomes normal," Uttarakhand Police officials told ANI.

Meanwhile, National Highway 58 was closed from Tapovan to Maletha due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A road caved in and merged into the river on Friday, due to the incessant rainfall in Dehradun. Incessant rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Dehradun has been facing incessant rainfall since Monday, which has caused the problem of extensive water logging in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:04 PM IST