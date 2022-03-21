e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Watch Video: Mandapam forest department releases 150 baby sea turtles into the sea at Rameswaram Dhanushkodi beach

FPJ Web Desk
Mandapam Forest Department released 150 Baby sea turtles into the sea at Rameswaram Dhanushkodi beach after being kept safely in the hatchery at Mukundarayar Chathiram, reported ANI

All the Turtle can be seen moving towards the see immediately after the release. Many citizens also gathered at the beach to see this rare view where all the turtles rushing towards see as fast as possible.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:39 PM IST