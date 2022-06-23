Watch video: Man thrashed in Ayodhya for kissing wife

The Sarayu (Lower Ghaghara) riverfront ghats – Rama ki Paidi - in Ayodhya | ResearchGate

A viral video has emerged on social media, wherein a man was abused and beaten up for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Terming the act as vulgar, a group of youth abused, manhandled, and thrashed a man for allegedly kissing his wife in public while bathing at Ram ki Paidi, a series of ghats on the bank of River Saryu in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, the man could be seen being dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity. One of them is heard saying that, "Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya."

His wife tries and fails to protect him from their fury, at which point, the couple are out of the water.

A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday. The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet.

"However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them," the officer said.

The River Sarayu is one of the seven tributaries of Ganga and is considered holy by the Hindus. Ayodhya, Lord Ram's birthplace, is situated on the banks of the Sarayu river.