Watch video: Man smuggles gold worth over Rs 30 Lakh under wig, arrested at Varanasi Airport

New Delhi: Customs officials at Varanasi airport seized gold worth over Rs. 30 lakh from two passengers returning from the UAE, according to reports.

One of the passengers on the Air India flight from Sharjah had attempted to smuggle gold under his wig. "Search led to the recovery of gold brought in brown paste form concealed in pouch kept on shaven part of the head and a wig was worn over it by the passenger," an official was quoted by media reports.

Officials said that the pouch contained over 646 grams of gold, valued at ₹ 32.97 lakhs. Another passenger on the same flight was held with 238.2 grams of gold, estimated to have worth of ₹ 12.14 lakhs. The gold was concealed between layers of plastic used to wrap the carton that the passenger was carrying.

Watch the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Sangharsh NGO writes letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray on renaming Pedder Road as Bharat Ratna Lata...

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:54 PM IST