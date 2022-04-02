Watch Video: Man saved from falling off roof during Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's roadshow in Ahmedabad

A man was saved from falling off the roof of a seemingly dilapidated house during the roadshow of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chied Minister Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Watch Video:

During the 2 km roadshow, Bhagwant Mann that the corruption in Delhi and Punjab is now finished and it is now the time of Gujarat.

"...Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat...," he said.

Before conducting the roadshow, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann visited Sabarmati Ashram. During their Gandhi Ashram visit, the two leaders tried their hands on 'charkha,' (spinning wheel), paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue, and were given a guided tour of the museum.

In the visitors' book, Kejriwal said he felt blessed to be born in a country, where Gandhiji took birth.

"This ashram is a spiritual place. It seems as if Gandhiji's soul resides here. Coming here gives a spiritual feeling. I consider myself blessed that I was born in the country in which Gandhiji was born," Kejriwal wrote in the visitors' diary.

Talking to reporters later, he said that although this was his first visit to the ashram after becoming the chief minister of Delhi, he has visited the place several times in the past as an "activist".

"I have visited the ashram several times in the past, and every time I visit, I feel peaceful and as if the soul of Gandhiji resides here," he said.

Mann wrote in the diary, "Today, while visiting Gandhi Ashram, got to see many things that were used during the freedom struggle of the country, such as Gandhi's handwritten letter, original spinning wheel, and many other things related to his life." "Today, while living in a free country, we have to remember the sacrifice of those fellow revolutionaries," he added.

Their visit to the state is being viewed as an attempt to prepare the groundwork for the party in the state, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held by the end of this year. AAP registered a historic win in Punjab Assembly polls last month by bagging a three-fourths majority with 92 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

