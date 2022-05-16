Watch Video: Man carries woman on sticks made of bamboo in Nagaon district of Assam amid heavy rainfall

Normal life is affected as flood situation prevails in Nagaon district's Kampur area of Assam. Woman was seen carried away on bamboo sticks by a man as the water level reached up to the height of their waist.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the evacuation of about 2800 passengers of two trains, which were stranded in Lumding-Badarpur hill section in Assam for two days due to massive landslides and waterlogging on the tracks caused by incessant rains, was completed on Monday with help by the Air Force and other agencies, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

Many passengers were airlifted by the Air Force as incessant rain impeded rescue operations which were on since Saturday, when the two trains were stranded in Lumding section of NFR in Dima Hasao district, he said.

An official bulletin said three persons have been killed in the mudlslide in Haflong revenue circle and 57,119 people have been hit by the floods in seven districts of Assam on Monday as incessant rains continued to lash most parts of the state.

The bulletin said 4,330 of the affected people have been lodged in 20 relief camps set up by the government. Nine relief distribution centres are operating in different affected districts.

A total 10,321 hectares of crop land have been inundated in the current spate of floods, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:52 PM IST