Watch Video: Mamata Banerjee says hospital launched by PM Modi inaugurated last year; BJP hits back

Kolkata: In yet another slugfest with the central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she had already inaugurated the new wing of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) by making it a safe home for covid patients last year.

“The state government had contributed 25 per cent of the total cost and also gave 11 acre land for setting up the second wing of CNCI. We have already inaugurated the wing during the second wave of Covid. It so happened that during the Covid second wave, we needed more and more hospitals with beds, hence I had decided to start Covid safe home at the CNCI’s second campus,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also claimed that health is a state subject, but the Centre and State government must work together to better the lives of people of Bengal.

“I am extremely happy that CNCI’s new campus is being inaugurated, I have a special bond with this institute as it is situated right opposite my college. The state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, to open two new cancer centres of excellence in Kolkata and Siliguri,” claimed Mamata.

Slamming Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata alleged that the Governor doesn’t know the central government’s norm and also that Dhankhar had asked from her the report card of new doctors’ taken by the state government.

Speaking about the health scheme started by the TMC government, the Chief Minister claimed that everyone in the state has been benefited by the Swasthya Sathi card.

“Our fair price medicine centres give over 40 per cent concessions on medicines for everyone. The state government has inaugurated 16 mother-child hubs in the state, and has made sure that institutional delivery in Bengal is over 99%. It was a lowly 60% when we had come to power in 2011,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

It can be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month had announced that from January 10, senior citizens and frontline workers will get booster doses.

Urging the BJP led Central government for more second doses of vaccination, Mamata said that booster doses will be given after everyone is doubly jabbed.

“Bengal is no. 1 when it comes to vaccination. There is zero wastage of vaccines. We have also started vaccinating children in the age-group of 15-18 years in schools and colleges. However, we still require more vaccines from the Centre for the second dose, and then only can we think about the booster shots,” claimed the state Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slamming the state Chief Minister said, “Mamata Banerjee is incorrigible. Notwithstanding the fact that she is on a path of constant, needless confrontation, she must realize that inaugurating a building as Covid facility is NOT the same as inaugurating a Cancer facility in a hospital. Imagine what Bengal has to suffer!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also claimed that the Chief Minister has no respect for the Prime Minister as she ‘was busy with her mobile’ while the PM spoke and also that Mamata doesn’t know the ‘difference’ between Covid and Cancer.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:00 PM IST