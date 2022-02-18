Watch Video: Mama bear and her cubs gatecrash wedding reception in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

A video has viral on social media showing three 'uninvited' guests, a bear and two of her cubs invaded a wedding reception pandal.

The video was shot after a wedding reception party in southern Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

The video shows the mother bear, with the cubs riding on her back, walking towards the stage, where chairs for the bride and the groom were placed. She pauses for a moment, looks around and sniffs the wedding stage.

Thankfully, no one was harmed as the wedding reception was over and guests weren’t present when the bears walked in.

The clip was shot by a staff member at the venue who can be heard asking his colleague "attack toh nahi karega? (Hope she won't attack us?)" in the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, "They are not happy with the arrangement. It seems."

The viral video has been streamed more than 20,000 times and is counting since its release on Feb 16. Some users on social media found the video hilarious, while others showed concerns over human-animal conflict.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:38 PM IST