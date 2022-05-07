Watch Video: Major explosion reported in Tata Steel's coke plant

Jamshedpur: A major explosion was reported today morning at 10.30 am at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant.

Explosion happened because of a leakage in welding work in the gas pipeline in the coke plant

This is a breaking story

Tata Steel #Jamshedpur plant explosion: Blast in Coke Plant, 2 hurt pic.twitter.com/rjOp3lEVLt — Dhakad India (@dhakadndia) May 7, 2022

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:27 PM IST