e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Watch Video: Major explosion reported in Tata Steel's coke plant

Watch Video: Major explosion reported in Tata Steel's coke plant

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Advertisement

Jamshedpur: A major explosion was reported today morning at 10.30 am at Tata Steel's Jamshedpur plant.

Explosion happened because of a leakage in welding work in the gas pipeline in the coke plant

This is a breaking story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:27 PM IST