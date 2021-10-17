Watch video: Madhya Pradesh, Odisha should act against ganja smuggling, says Bhupesh Baghel day after Jashpur incident

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Odisha governments should take action to curb ganja (cannabis) smuggling in their states.

The Chief Minister's statement came over the Jashpur incident that took place on Friday evening when an idol immersion procession was being carried out at Pathalgaon. A car ran over the procession that killed one person and injured 17.

The chief minister was talking to reporters at Raipur airport after arriving from Delhi.

While interacting with the media Baghel said, the vehicle and ganja smuggler belonged to Madhya Pradesh and the car was coming from Odisha. Whether it is Mahasamund or Bastar ganja has been seen coming from Odisha often. Therefore "Odisha and the Madhya Pradesh government should take strict action in this matter," he said.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s agitation on the Pathalgaon incident, the CM said, they should hold a dharna against the Madhya Pradesh government because ganja smuggler belongs to the state.

Earlier on Saturday Raigarh BJP MP Gomati Sai and the local people sat on a dharna (sit-in demonstration) demanding Special Investigation Teams (SIT) probe and judicial inquiry of the Jashpur incident.

As far as the Chhattisgarh government is concerned, the incident is very unfortunate but all the action has been taken accordingly since the incident took place, Baghel said.

"The incident (in Jashpur district) is very unfortunate and we have full sympathy for the family of the deceased. Whatever action was required, the state government took it immediately, the accused were arrested while TI (Thana-in-charge of Pathalgaon police station) was removed and Assistant Sub Inspector suspended. The investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly," he said.

A speeding car on Friday evening allegedly mowed down one individual and left 17 persons injured from a procession that was heading for Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon block of Jashpur district.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:06 AM IST