Watch video: Loopholes in anti-defection law, needs amendments, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for an amendment in the anti-defection law, suggesting those lawmakers switching to other parties shouldn't be offered other posts before they are re-elected.

“The anti-defection law has certain loopholes. It allows wholesale defection," news agency ANI quoted the vice president.

"If you want to leave a party, leave and resign from the post. If you want to get re-elected, it is okay. But during that period, you should not be offered any post,” he added while addressing an event on the 50th year of the Press Club in Bengaluru.

The Vice President expressed his discontent over the non-effective method of dealing with the defectors and said that at times, the decision is pronounced against them after their tenure is over.

"Most of the cases of defection are not effectively dealt with, and they are dealt with affection. Sometimes the decision is given even by courts also after their tenure is over. There has to be clarity in the law and the presiding officer or the Speakers, including the courts, it should be decided within six months, maximum," he said.

The Vice President further appealed to the political parties to make their own code of conduct and follow it "not only inside the Parliament but also outside".

"I personally feel that every political party must have a self code of conduct and see to it that their members follow it. I also feel that the political parties develop a code of conduct not only for their members inside the Parliament but also outside. The political parties also must make a commitment to see that whatever they promise to the people in the manifesto, that is followed," he said.

Naidu, expressing concerns over the "decline" at various levels including politics, asked the people to elect people with "character, calibre, capacity and conduct".

"Decline has come at various levels starting from the political level. Values, standards set before us by our Constitution makers, slowly erosion has started. We must guard against that erosion and see to it that we maintain the standards and traditions and keep the image and prestige of the country. My appeal is to the politicians for their conduct, they should have these qualities," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:18 AM IST