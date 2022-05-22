Watch video: Long lines, overcapacity at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

Even though flyers have been demanding for a hassle-free process for a long time, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) continues to see heavy crowds.

Passengers refularly post photos of long queues at immigration and worried that it could be a source for spreading COVID-19.

Many people who had bad experiences in the past too endorsed the need to make the process hassle free.

Ricky Kej, a multi-Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer and environmentalist, recently recorded footage of his hours-long ordeal at the immigration counter, which was clearly over-capacity.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson and founder of Biocon, has also criticised the immigration process at Kempegowda International Airport in the past, calling it a nightmare.

In a tweet last month, Shaw said that immigration process needs to be smart and digital. Face recognition technology and biometrics should be used to make entry and exist efficient.

“Presently, immigration is a nightmare at Bengaluru Airport and is ruining our city’s previous reputation of being most efficient,” she said in her message on Twitter.

She had also tagged Hari Marar, Managing Director at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in her message.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:26 AM IST